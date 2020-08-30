BAR vs SLZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BAR vs SLZ at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad: In the Match 19th of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, Barbados Tridents will take on St Lucia Zouks. Tridents have played six matches so far – won two and lost four. One of those defeats came against Zouks – match affected by rain. They are currently at the fourth spot with four points.

Zouks on the other hand have won four and lost two to be placed second in the standings with eight points.

All the CPL matches this year are being played in Trinidad across two venues – Brian Lara Stadium and Queen's Park Oval due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 33 matches will be played between August 18 to September 10.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

BAR vs SLZ My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Daren Sammy, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggelejin

BAR vs SLZ Full Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Daren Sammy (captain), Andre Fletcher (wk), Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glenn, Mohammad Nabi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope (wk), Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer

