BAR vs SWA Dream11 Tips And Prediction English Championship

Barnsley vs Swansea City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction English Championship 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match BAR vs SWA Match at Oakwell Stadium: In another thrilling battle of the English Championship, Barnsley will take on Swansea City at the Oakwell Stadium on Monday night, May 18 in India. The English Championship BAR vs SWA match will kick-start at 12:45 AM IST. Barnsley are coming into this contest after finishing as the fifth-ranked team on the EFL Championship standings while Swansea finished a spot above them this season. The hosts are aiming to take complete advantage of playing the first leg on the home ground, the Swans will be aiming to score away goals and get a crucial lead for themselves before hosting Barnsley in the reverse leg. Both the teams registered a win against each other in the ongoing Championship this season as Swansea won their first league encounter while Barnsley got the better of Swansea in their latest head-to-head outing. Swansea has been going through an inconsistent patch of results in their recent outings. The English Championship live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of the English Championship will be not available in India. Also Read - VER vs BOG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips Serie A 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Verona vs Bologna, Predicted Playing 11s For Today's Football Match at Marcantonio Bentegodi 12:15 AM IST May 18 Tuesday

Kick-Off Time: The English Championship match between Barnsley and Swansea City will start at 12:45 AM IST – May 18. Also Read - BOU vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction English Championship 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Bournemouth vs Brentford, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Vitality Stadium 10:30 PM IST May 17 Monday

Venue: Oakwell Stadium. Also Read - PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Quarterfinal 1: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs United CC, Today's Probable Playing 11s at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 14 Friday

BAR vs SWA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Freddie Woodman

Defenders: Connor Roberts, Michal Helik, Ryan Bennett, Mads Juel Andersen

Midfielders: Matt Grimes (VC), Alex Mowatt, Conor Hourihane

Forwards: Cauley Woodrow (C), Andre Ayew, Daryl Dike

BAR vs SWA Predicted Playing XIs

Barnsley: Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Romal Palmer, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin, Daryl Dike.

Swansea City: Freddie Woodman, Ryan Manning, Connor Roberts, Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew.

BAR vs SWA – Recent Form

Barnsley: D L W W L

Swansea City: L W D L D

BAR vs SWA SQUADS

Barnsley (BAR): C. Woodrow, D. Dike, A. Mowatt, C. Morris, M. Helik, C. Styles, C. Chaplin, D. Frieser, V. Adeboyejo, M. Andersen, R. Palmer, C. Brittain, M. Sollbauer, J. Walton, B. Collins, T. Sibbick, H. Kane, J. Williams, A. Halme, C. Oduor, J. Moon, G. Miller, L. Kitching.

Swansea City (SWA): A. Ayew, J. Lowe, C. Roberts, C. Hourihane, B. Cabango, J. Fulton, M. Grimes, J. Bidwell, Y. Dhanda, L. Cullen, M. Whittaker, F. Woodman, M. Guehi, K. Smith, R. Bennett, K. Naughton, R. Manning, W. Routledge, J. Latibeaudiere, S. Benda, J. Morris, O. Cooper.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ SWA Dream11 Team/ Barnsley Dream11 Team Prediction/ Swansea City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction English Championship/ Online Football Tips and more.