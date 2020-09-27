Dream11 Team Prediction

BAR vs VIL LaLiga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today’s FC Barcelona vs Villarreal Football Match at 12:30 AM IST September 28: Also Read - Barcelona vs Villareal Live Streaming Details LaLiga 2020-21: Timings in IST, Starting 11, Fantasy Tips

Eyes would be on Lionel Messi as Barcelona get ready to host Villarreal on Sunday at the Camp Nou. t will be the season opener for the Catalans and they would like to put their past behind and start afresh in this brand new season.

On the other hand, we have a dream team Villarreal at the third position in the standings with 4 points scored in their account.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Villarreal vs FC Barcelona will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Camp Nou



My Dream11 Team

Asengo, Pedraza, Pena, Torres, Parejo, Fati, Chukwueze, Trincao, Moreno, Griezmann, Messi

Likely 11

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Clément Lenglet, Ronald Araújo, Sergio Busquets, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, Ricard Puig

Villarreal: Asenjo, Pena, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Chukwueze, Iborra, Parejo, Kubo, Alcacer, Moreno

SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jorge Cuenca, Dani Morer, Ronald Araujo, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Kike Saverio, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Villarreal (VIL): Andres Fernandez, Mariano Barbosa, Sergio Asenjo, Alberto Moreno, Andrei Ratiu, Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena, Sofian Chakla, Xavier Quintilla-Guasch, Miguel Angel Leal, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Javi Ontiveros, Manuel Morlanes, Manuel Trigueros, Moi Gomez, Ramiro Guerra, Samuel Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla, Vicente Iborra, Sergio Lozano, Alejandro Baena, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Fernando Nino

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ VIL Dream11 Team/ Villarreal Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.