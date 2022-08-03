BAR-W vs IN-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

BAR-W vs IN-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India women vs Barbados women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Edgbaston, 10:30 PM IST August 03, Wednesday

The India vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 Cricket match will be live on Sony SIX.

TOSS – The toss between India women vs Barbados women will take place at 10 PM IST

Time – 10.30 PM IST



Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

BAR-W vs IN-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team

Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shamilia Connell, Renuka Singh, Aaliyah Alleyne.

BAR-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

Barbados Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Shakera Selman, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh.