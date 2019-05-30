One of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi has received some important advice from former United States President Barack Obama on how to over his World Cup advice.

The Messi-led Argentina side has been suffering a trophy crisis. After losing in the Copa America final to Chile in 2015, they were defeated by France in the first knock-out round of FIFA World Cup 2018.

Prior to that, they had also lost to Germany in the final of the previous edition of the tournament in 2014.

Citing lack of teamwork as a major problem in the Argentina team, Obama asserted that it is pivotal to work with other people.

Speaking to Goal.com, he was quoted as saying: “Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style.”

According to the report, the former US president gave a rare interview on football when at the EXMA Conference in Bogota and offered an insight into one of the planet’s top talents.

“In Argentina, even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup,” said Obama.

“My advice to young people is that we have to recognise very few people achieve great things on their own,” he added.

Obama’s advice for Messi and his Argentina side comes at an important time as the team gears up their preparations for the forthcoming Copa America 2019 tournament.