Marcus Rashford won applause last year for his campaign aiming to end child food poverty. The Manchester United striker was over the moon when former United States President Barack Obama praised him. While hailing Rashford’s noble work, a humble Obama went on to admit that the youngsters of today are way ahead of him when he was 23. Also Read - Lionel Messi Contract: Barcelona Captain Receives New Offer From Club, Set to Sign Deal - Report

“A lot of the young people I meet — including Marcus — they’re ahead of where I was when I was 23. They’re already making changes and being positive forces in their communities,” Obama said in a Zoom call organised by publishers Penguin. Also Read - UCL 2020-21: A Tale of All-English Finals in the UEFA Champions League

Obama also reckoned even if the contribution is small, still that will make a difference. Also Read - Marcus Rashford Face Racial Slurs All Over Social Media After Europa League Loss

“Even if you do something positive on a small scale, that’s making a difference, and it’s the accumulation of people doing positive things over time that makes us a little bit better with each successive generation,” Obama added.

Rashford had led a campaign in partnership with the United Kingdom government to provide free school meals to students during holidays. Rashford’s good work also saw him get awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the conversation with the ex-US President, Rashford revealed he was in the Manchester United kitchen when the ‘surreal’ conversation happened.

“I mean, it’s quite surreal, isn’t it? I’m sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to President Obama. But immediately he made me feel at ease,” Rashford said.

“It wasn’t long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today – adversity, obstacles and all.”