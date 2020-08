Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming

This will be the second match on the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League. In India, the match will take place on Wednesday morning.

Including the knockouts, 33 matches will be played between six teams for the glory. Matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago and only two venues would be used – the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the tournament.

What: CPL 2020

Timing: 3:00 AM

BAR vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming in India: Hotstar

LIVE STREAMING: European Cricket Network and on FanCode

TV in India: Star Sports Network

Probable XI

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer/Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Nicholas Kelly, Joshua Da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph.

SQUADS

Barbados Tridents (BAR): Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Shayan Jahangir, Mitchell Santner, Nyeem Young, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Rashid-Khan, Keon Harding

St Kitts And Nevis Patriots (SKN): Denesh Ramdin, Joshua Da Silva, Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Colin Archibald, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan