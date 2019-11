Dream11 Prediction

Barbados vs Combined Campuses and Colleges Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BAR vs CCC Match 6, Group A Match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts 11.00 PM IST:

While Barbados started on a winning note against Jamaica, Combined Campuses and Colleges lost their opener to Leeward Island and would like to bounce back to winning ways. Barbados will lock horns with Combined Campuses and Colleges on Saturday at St Kitt’s and in-form Nurse will hold the key for the Barbados fortunes.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados vs Combined Campuses and Colleges will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts

BAR vs CCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tevyn Walcott

Batsmen – Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter

All-Rounders – Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse (C), Jarlarnie Seales

Bowlers – Larry Joseph (VC), Akeem Jordan, Kavesh Kantasingh, Chemar Holder

My Dream11 Team

Tevyn Walcott, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse (C), Jarlarnie Seales, Larry Joseph (VC), Akeem Jordan, Kavesh Kantasingh, Chemar Holder

Probable Playing XIs

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (C), Kyle Mayers, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Ashley Nurse, Shamar Springer, Miguel Cummins, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder.

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Akshaya Persaud, Romaine Morris (WK), Jonathan Drakes, Odain McCatty, Paul Palmer, Jarlarnie Seales, Akeem Jordan, Abhijai Mansingh, Kavesh Kantasingh, Larry Joseph, Ojay Shields.

SQUADS

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (C), Kyle Mayers, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Ashley Nurse, Shamar Springer, Miguel Cummins, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder, Zachary McCaskie, Javon Searles, Roshon Primus.

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Akshaya Persaud, Romaine Morris (WK), Jonathan Drakes, Odain McCatty, Paul Palmer, Jarlarnie Seales, Akeem Jordan, Abhijai Mansingh, Kavesh Kantasingh, Larry Joseph, Ojay Shields, Sadique Henry.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ CCC Dream11 Team/ Barbados Dream11 Team/ Combined Campuses and Colleges Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more