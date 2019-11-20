Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Barbados vs Jamaica Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group A Match BAR vs JAM: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados and Jamaica will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Andre McCarthy (captain), Ashley Nurse (vice-captain), Leniko Boucher, Jonathan Carter, Assad Fudadin, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Oshane Thomas, Miguel Cummins

BAR vs JAM SQUADS

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (captain), Tevyn Walcott (wk), Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Miguel Cummins, Joshua Bishop, Roshon Primus, Javon Searles, Zachary McCaskie, Javon Searles, Chemar Holder, Shamar Springer

Jamaica: Andre McCarthy, Aldaine Thomas, Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith (wk), Dennis Bulli, Derval Green, Oshane Thomas, Nicholson Gordon, Marquino Mindley, Jamie Merchant, Christopher Lamont.

