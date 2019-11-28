Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados and West Indies Emerging Team will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 28.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Joshua Da Silva, Leniko Boucher

Batsmen – Jonathan Carter (vice-captain), Kjorn Ottley, Justin Greaves

All-Rounders – Ashley Nurse, Kyle Mayers (captain), Gidron Pope

Bowlers – Chemar Holder, Josh Bishop, Keon Harding

BAR vs WIE Predicted XI:

Barbados: Leniko Boucher, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (captain), Kyle Mayers, Tevyn Walcott (wicketkeeper), Shamar Springer, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Chemar Holder, Miguel Cummins/Roshon Primus

West Indies Emerging Team: Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Justin Greaves, Yannic Cariah (captain), Roland Cato, Dominic Drakes, Kevin Sinclair, Keon Harding, Jermaine Levy, Camarie Boyce

SQUADS:

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (captain), Tevyn Walcott (wk), Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Miguel Cummins, Joshua Bishop, Roshon Primus, Javon Searles, Zachary McCaskie, Javon Searles, Chemar Holder, Shamar Springer

West Indies Emerging Team: Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Roland Cato, Jermaine Levy, Camarie Boyce, Jayden Seales, Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Leonardo Julian

