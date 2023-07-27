Home

Barbados Weather Forecast Update, WI vs Ind: While chances of rain is 30 per cent, the humidity would be on the higher side at 80 and that would make things uncomfortable for the players.

Indian team would start their audition for spots when they take on West Indies in the opening ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. While there would be a lot of interest around the match, the composition of the side, it would be interesting to see India’s approach. But amid all the excitement, rain could play spoilsport. There are chances of scattered rain, which could interrupt the game. While chances of rain is 30 per cent, the humidity would be on the higher side at 80 and that would make things uncomfortable for the players.

With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries of various kind, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home Odi World Cup.

With Shreyas Iyer out, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be given a chance for batting at number four despite recording a hat-trick of ducks in the ODIs against Australia in March. It is about making the opportunities count from here as we are in the last lap ahead of the marquee event.

India won the two-match Test series 1-0. The Rohit-led side won the first Test at Dominica and then they were in a winning position in the second Test at Trinidad but rain played spoilsport on the final day and hence India had to settle for a draw.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

