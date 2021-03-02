Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu – who was arrested on Monday – has been released a day later. Reports in Goal.com suggest that. Also Read - 'Barcelona Struggles Not my Problem' - Jean-Clair Todibo Wants Permanent Transfer

This piece of news will bring a sigh of relief to the Bartomeu camp – which has gone through a lot of anxious moments in the past 24 hours.

The report states that Bartomeu spent one night in the prison and was released after he exercised his right not to testify. Not just Bartomeu, three other arrests were made. It includes Chief Executive Officer of the club, Oscar Grau, a former adviser to the presidency Jaume Masferrer, and head legal counsel Roman Gomez Ponti.

What is BARCAGATE Scandal?

In the infamous ‘BarcaGate’ scandal, the club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Bartomeu. The names of players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique have come to the fore.

Barcelona Statement

Barcelona released a statement which read: “Before the entry and search by the Catalan Police force this morning at the Camp Nou offices under the instruction of the Instructing Court number 13 in Barcelona, which is in charge of the case relating to the contacting of monitoring services on social networks, FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation.

“The information and documentation requested by the judicial police force relate strictly to the facts relative to this case.

“FC Barcelona expresses its great respect for the judicial process in place and for the principle of presumed innocence for the people affected within the remit of this investigation.”

After the loss against PSG and a possible Champions League exit and to make things worse – the BarcaGate development – it seems highly unlikely that Messi would continue at Camp Nou at the end of the season.