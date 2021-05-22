It was confirmed early on that Sergio Aguero’s contract will expire at the end of the season and he’ll be moving out of the English Premier League for the first time in ten years. In his ten years at the blue side of Manchester, he has scored 258 goals in 388 matches in all competitions, ending as the team’s All Time Top Scorer with 182 goals coming in the Premier league which is also the highest number of goals scored by a non-English player and stands 4th at the All Time Top EPL scorers. His last-minute winner against QPR will always be immortalized as one of the greatest moments in football history as Manchester City went onto win the English Premier League in thrilling fashion after a gap of 44 long years. Also Read - Ronald Koeman Lashes Out at Barcelona Board For Lack of Support in Business End of Season, Uncertain Over His Future

Sources have confirmed Aguero's potential move back to La Liga and it is one of the trending topics right now. Renowned Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barcelona and Aguero has reached an agreement that will keep the former Atletico Madrid man at Camp Nou till 2023.

Barca have been looking for a No. 9 since Luis Suarez’s departure to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Club president Joan Laporta wanted to acquire Erling Haaland but he knows the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward is almost impossible due to Barca’s delicate financial situation. Laporta sees Aguero’s potential arrival as a great opportunity for Barca because of the former Atletico star’s expertise and that no transfer fee is required. He also believes his arrival will convince his best friend, Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona.

Calciomercato has also said Barca has pulled ahead of other teams in the race to sign him with the Catalans set to announce his arrival soon.

Pep Guardiola was all praise for Aguero and has confirmed that Sunday’s home game against Everton will be the 32-year-old’s last in Man City colors.

“He is an incredibly nice and funny person, humble being the legend he is. Being from Argentina and in this country where it’s so difficult to score goals he’s done it for many years,” Guardiola said at a press conference.

“He was incredibly loved by the backroom staff. Sunday’s the last game, I’m sure the fans will give him a tribute to what he has done so far; titles, numbers, performances, incredible.

“He is like a lion in the jungle, he kills the opponent. The last goal versus Palace defined him. He controlled two or three steps then wow. So much speed and then the quality to make the goal, he has this quality. He could play until 40 and score goals.”

A true legend of the club, he once said that he won’t leave City until winning the Champions League and it would be a fantastic send off if his side lifts the the trophy on 29th May. He has won as many as 15 trophies with one EPL golden boot and becoming Manchester City’s Player of the Season on two different occasions.