New Delhi: FC Barcelona has announced that they have settled the legal case with former player Neymar out of the court. The Brazilian winger left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 on a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer.

After leaving the club in 2107, Neymar issued that he owed an unpaid signing bonus from Barcelona. However, now the case is settled out of court in an amicable fashion.

"FC Barcelona announce that it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labour and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior," Barcelona stated.

“As such, a transactional agreement between the Club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties: three claims related to labour and a civil case,” it further added.

Neymar earlier claimed that he and his father were entitled to €43.6m (£39m/$51m) as part of that agreement.

A Catalan court ruled in Barcelona’s favour back in June 2020, with Neymar ordered to pay his former club €6.7m (£6m/$8m) after losing his case.

Neymar enjoyed great spell at Barcelona as he also won his only Champions League title in the 2015/16 season.

“Neymar was a Barça player between the seasons 2013/14 until 2016/17. Subsequently, he signed for Paris Saint-Germain, the club where he currently plays,” Barcelona said in the statement.

In the past few years, Neymar was linked with a return to Barcelona but the deal collapsed due to financial calls. However, Neymar has signed a contract with PSG this season and said that he is happy in Paris.