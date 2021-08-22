Camp Nou: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who worked closely with Lionel Messi, made a big statement on Saturday after the Catalan giants drew their game versus Athletic Club 1-1. Koeman seems to be missing the ex-captain of the Barcelona side and that is evident. Koeman admitted that teams do not fear Barcelona as much as they did when Messi was around.Also Read - A New Era at Camp Nou: Barcelona Need to Get Over Lionel Messi's Hangover as Rejuvenation Starts

“I don’t like to always talk about the same thing, but we’re talking about the best in the world. Our opponents had more fear when Messi was here,” he said as quoted by Marca. Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Flaunts His Skills During First Training Session at PSG

“For us as well, if you pass the ball to Leo, usually he won’t lose it. You can tell [Messi] isn’t there. We know that and we can’t change it,” he added. Also Read - My Goal and Dream is to Win Champions League Once More: Lionel Messi

Initially, it was Inigo Martinez, who put Athletic ahead early in the second half but Barcelona did manage to salvage a point thanks to a superb effort from Memphis Depay.

Koeman also went on to praise Athletic while admitting that Barcelona was not calm in the first 15 minutes. Koeman also reckoned that a draw was a fair result.

“The pressed us a lot and well. We need to know when we can play short, from the keeper as well. We weren’t calm enough in the first 15 minutes,” he added.

“I think a draw is a fair result, we had chances to win, Athletic were at a very high level. Playing like that, this is a very tough ground, so I can’t be unhappy with the result,” he concluded.