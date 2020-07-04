Barcelona could make a bid to sign Brazil Under-23 goalkeeper Ivan Quaresma, according to media reports in the South American country. Also Read - Neymar Directed by Court to Pay Barcelona 6.7 Million Euros

The Catalan giants see Ivan as an ideal backup to Marc-Andre ter Stegen amid speculation that their current No. 2, Neto, could leave in the next transfer window, the Globo Esporte news outlet reported, writes Xinhua news agency.

It said that Barcelona representatives have already made contact with Ivan, who is contracted to Brazilian Serie A club Ponte Preta until 2023.

AC Milan have also made a proposal for the 23-year-old, the report added.

Ivan has made 112 first-team appearances for Ponte Preta since being promoted from the club”s youth academy in 2016.

Meanwhile, there is trouble in paradise – according to reports Lionel Messi, whose contracts ends with Barcelona in 2021 has expressed his desire to move on after that.

Messi is apparently unhappy with what has been transpiring in Barcelona on and off the field.

The recent spate of draws means the defending champions are now four points adrift of Real at the top of the La Liga standings and Messi isn’t happy to be blamed for their off-color show since the league resumed after coronavirus lockdown.

(With agency inputs)