It was a night to remember for Barcelona fans as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League. While Juventus lost to Lyon on away goals and an aggregate of 2-2, despite winning the second leg 2-1 at home, Real Madrid was defeated by English giants Manchester United 2-1 and an aggregate of 4-2.

While Real Madrid is Barcelona's biggest rivals in Spain in La Liga, CR7's rivalry with Barca captain Lionel Messi saw Juve become a rival club too.

Meanwhile, Barcelona would be playing their second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 fixture with Napoli on Sunday. In the first leg before the lockdown, both the sides played out a 1-1 draw. Eyes would be on Lionel Messi and fans would hope he delivers for them and takes them through to the quarter-finals.

Messi has already asked his players to up their game in the Napoli fixture after a few performances upset the Argentine striker.