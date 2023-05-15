Home

Barcelona Players Attacked by Fans While Celebrating LaLiga 2023 Title With Win Over Espanyol; Watch VIRAL Video

Scenes got ugly as the security could not keep control of things as Barcelona players had to run for cover.

Barcelona win LaLiga 2022-23 (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Espanyol: Barcelona was on the button against Espanyol on Sunday during a LaLiga game. It was an important game as Barcelona had the chance of sealing the title. Thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s brace, Barcelona beat Espanyol 4-2. But what happened after the game hogged the limelight? Furious Espanyol fans invaded the pitch and attacked the Barcelona players, who were celebrating their win. Scenes got ugly as the security could not keep control of things as Barcelona players had to run for cover.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

