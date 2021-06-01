FC Barcelona announced the signing of another Manchester City player on Tuesday. The Catalan giants acquired the services of Eric Garcia as the centre back signed a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season. Also Read - Sergio Aguero Expresses Desire to Play With Lionel Messi at Barcelona

He is the second Manchester City player who joined Barcelona this season as Sergio Aguero joined the Catalan giants on Monday. The duo had a great domestic season at City as they won Premier League and Carabao Cup titles before leaving the English giants as free agents. Also Read - Sergio Aguero Joins FC Barcelona as Free Agent on 2-Year Contract

Barcelona set a whopping 400 million euros buy out clause for Garcia. Also Read - Citizens' Heartbreak: Overthinker Pep Guardiola's Tactical Blunders Cost Manchester City Champions League Final

“FC Barcelona and Eric Garcia have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July one his contract with Manchester City is at an end. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros, ” Barcelona stated.



It’s a homecoming for the 20-year-old Garcia as he is a La Masia product and knows how the club operates. The defender joined the La Masia in 2008 and continued his development at the academy until 2017 when he left for Manchester City where he spent four seasons featuring at U-19, U-23 level and for the first team.

❝I always try to give it my best, including for the team. I’m confident in myself and nothing scares me.❞@ericgm3 💙❤️ #EricCuler pic.twitter.com/MY0YgDzu5g — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 1, 2021

Garcia was heavily linked to Barcelona last season but due to some financial complications as the club waits to sign him for free. He was not a regular starter in Pep Guardiola’s lineup in City but the 20-year-old made valuable contributions whenever he got a chance.

In the current Barcelona side, Garcia shared a great friendship with young starlet Ansu Fati since their La Masia days.