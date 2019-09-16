After getting injured during Barcelona’s pre-season and missing out the season opening-games, Lionel Messi is all set to return to the football pitch during the club’s first UEFA Champions League match of the season against Borussia Dortmund, on Tuesday.

Messi was named in the 22-member squad for the Champions League match announced by the Catalan club on Monday. “Coach Erneste Valverde named a 22 man squad on Monday after training for the game that kicks off against Borussia Dortmund,” Barcelona said in their official statement.

The club also informed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was given “all clear” by the medical staff. The statement added, “Once the session was complete, both Messi and Neto were the all clear by medical staff and were included in the squad for the trip to Germany.”

16-year-old striker Ansu Fati, who became Barcelona’s youngest ever player to score and assist a goal in a single match, was also included in the squad. However, another forward Ousmane Dembélé and defender Samuel Umtiti will be out of action in Dortmund due to their injury.

Messi had a full training session with the club after missing out the first four La Liga matches of Barcelona. Among the four games, the Spanish giants won three against Atheltic Bilbao, Real Betis and Valencia and drew one against Osasuna. Barcelona is currently placed fifth in the points table.

22-Member Barcelona Squad For Champions League Match Against Borussia Dortmund: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Todibo, Arthur, Luiz Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neto, Lenglet, M Wague, Antoine Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Alena, Sergio Roberto, Frankie de Jong, Vidal, Junior, Inaki Pena, Carlos Perez, Ansu Fati.