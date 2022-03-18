New Delhi: Barcelona came from a goal behind to win 2-1 against Galatasaray on Thursday as the Catalan Giants advanced to the Quarter-Final stage of the UEFA Europa League. The Blaugrana youngster was influential in the second-leg as he contributed in the match by scoring the equalizer of the match. His goal was a wonderfully executed goal and has drawn comparisons with ex Barcelona man, Lionel Messi.Also Read - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are Not Anymore the Best Players in the World, Says Frank Leboeuf

Reacting to it, the 19-year old said that the current PSG star has scored much better goals and comparing him with the Argentine is absolutely 'crazy'.

"No way. Messi has scored much better ones than that. Comparing me to Messi is crazy," Pedri said.

“Scoring a quick goal after his helps you a lot. I hesitated because I saw a leg and I just kept on feinting until the shot. I don’t remember the move. Things just come to me on the pitch. I’m lucky that I don’t have to think on the pitch”, Pedri opened about his goal.

FC Barcelona play rivals Real Madrid on Sunday and Pedri wants to carry forward the good form the team is in.

“We are playing the kind of football we want to play and we are enjoying it,” Pedri told. “Hopefully we have a shot of winning”.

Even Barcelona coach Xavi was also asked whether the goal was like Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta.

“I don’t like to compare him to any player, he has his personality and that’s enough. He can score these goals and that’s amazing”, he told.