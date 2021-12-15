Camp Nou: Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at a tearful press conference, just over a month after the 33-year-old was diagnosed with a heart condition. “I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very hard moment but I am happy with my decision. My health comes first,” said Aguero during his media interaction on Wednesday. The 33-year-old, who enjoyed 10 highly successful years at Manchester City, had moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer this season. Aguero signed a two-year deal with Barcelona but had made just five appearances, scoring one goal against Real Madrid.Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga Santander in India: When and Where to Watch RM vs ATL Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, Jio TV; Telecast on MTV

Aguero was taken to hospital after experiencing chest pains and breathing difficulties during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October. He was later ruled out of action for three months following a cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis. Earlier, due to a calf injury – Aguero missed the start of the season at Barca. Club president Joan Laporta accompanied Aguero during an official press conference at Camp Nou.

"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football," Aguero said. "It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken is for my health [and relates to] the problem I had a month-and-a-half ago. I have been in good hands with the medical staff.

“I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud of my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five.

“I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows how I feel about City and how well they treated me there.

Aguero left Premier League giants Man City as their all-time leading scorer with 260 goals. His most famous winner was an injury-time strike against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012 which won the Premier League title for City.

“I am very proud of the career I have had,” he added.

“Everyone knows about the goal I scored for City against Queens Park Rangers to win my first Premier League, but there have been many great moments.” Aguero concluded.