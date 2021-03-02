A day after the infamous BarcaGate scandal shook Spain and Camp Nou, Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo – who is playing for Nice on a loan from Barcelona – said he wants a ‘permanent’ transfer out of Camp Nou. Reacting to Barcelona’s recent struggles after the BarcaGate scandal came to light, Todibo said it is not his problem. Also Read - La Liga Points Table: Real Madrid Drop 2 Vital Points Against Real Sociedad Despite Vinicius Junior Strike; Atletico Madrid Ahead in Title Race

When asked about the prospects of going back to Camp Nou and joining Barcelona, Todibo said: "Without lying to you, I am not strongly interested in what's going on."

Not just off-the-pitch, Barcelona's have not been in the best of form. They recently were thrashed 4-1 by PSG in a Round of 16 Champions League game and Todibo spoke of the prospects of a comeback in the second leg.

“Honestly, that doesn’t interest me at all. I hope for them that they will do it. They either do it, or they don’t. That is not my problem if you know what I mean,” he added.

What is Barcagate?

In the ‘BarcaGate’ scandal, Bartomeu hired I3 Ventures to protect his reputation as several campaigns were started anonymously to harm the images of club greats like Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Pep Guardiola and other legends, as well as outspoken critics of the club president.

Barcelona captain Messi took a solid stance over the situation as he also lashed out at the then sports director Eric Abidal on Tuesday after he criticized the players’ efforts.

“Honestly, I don’t like to do this kind of thing, but I think everyone has to be responsible for their roles and take responsibility for their decisions,” Messi posted on an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, there are doubts over Messi’s future at Barcelona as well. It is believed Messi would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.