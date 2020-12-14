The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced the round of 16 draws for Champions League 2020/21 on Monday. Defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Italy’s Lazio in their first hurdle at the knockout stage. While Lionel Messi’s Barcelona will face Neymar’s Paris-Saint Germain to highlight the round of 16. It will be a reunion for Neymar and Barcelona as the Brazillian forward played for the Catalan giants in the past. Also Read - Every Day I Ask Neymar And Kylian Mbappe to Stay: PSG Midfielder Marco Verratti

Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid is also expected to be another high-octane clash for the knockout stage. Chelsea have played dominant football this season, while Atletico are also leading the Spanish league points table. Also Read - Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Are Champions Above All Else: Arthur Melo Compares Football's Two Demigods

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus has to tackle Porto while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will take on Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach, who impressed everyone in the group stage. Also Read - Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs LEV Live Football Match

Round of 16 draw ✔️ Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/M6AqMYTygN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

Premier League giants Liverpool, who were knocked out in Round of 16 last year by Atletico Madrid, will face Germany’s high-flying RB Leipzig, who knocked Manchester United out of the competition in the group stage.

Another Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund will take on Sevilla in the next round. It will be an uphill task for Dortmund in the UCL after they parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre on Sunday. The German giants took the decision a day after they suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart at home.

The Bundesliga club appointed assistant coach Edin Terzic as their interim manager until the end of the season.

Real Madrid, who have won the Champions League title with most times – 13, will take on Atalanta, who impressed everyone last season in Serie A and European competition.

Earlier, the football governing body FIFA announced the shortlist of the top 3 contenders of ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020’. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pipped their opponents to reserve the top spots.