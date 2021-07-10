Camp Nou: Neymar and Lionel Messi have been part of the Barcelona squad for many years. The two have shared the dressing-room and have enjoyed massive success at Camp Nou under Pep Guardiola. In hours from now, both the footballing icons will lock horns with each other in the upcoming Copa America final. Ahead of the epic final, FC Barcelona Twitter handle reacted hailing the two legends.Also Read - Italy vs England: Sunil Chhetri Reveals Which Team Has a Better Set-up Ahead of EURO 2020 Final

Neymar does not play with Barcelona anymore as he is a key member of the PSG side. On the other hand, Messi is now a free agent after his contract with the club expired this month.

It is a big occasion for both the stars as they would be chasing their first-ever international trophy with their respective sides. While both players are desperate to win it, Neymar – who is a big admirer of Messi – confessed his friendship will be on the line when Brazil lock horns with Argentina.

The last time the two players met at the international stage was way back in 2016. It was the 2016 World Cup qualifier, where Neymar scored and helped Brazil beat Argentina 3-0. In that game, Neymar scored his first goal against Messi.