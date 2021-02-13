Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming La Liga in India

In the mega encounter, Barcelona will lock horns against Alaves in La Liga. Barcelona, started the season on a low note have bounced back in the league with some strong performances. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are in phenomenal form as Barcelona are cruising in the league this season. The Catalan giants are currently third on the points table with 13 wins in 21 matches. The win against Alaves will help them jump to the second. Meanwhile, Alaves have been underwhelming this season as they are at the 16th spot on the table. They have won just five out of their 22 games. Ahead of the crucial contest Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman talked about the injury crisis and future signings. "We talked about signings and we needed signings but I respect the decision of the board and the club. So, in the end, we couldn't sign, no problem, we will continue with our squad. We have had lots of injuries and we need people at the back. We have been unlucky with injuries to Pique, Araujo, Dest. We lack forcefulness defensively but we have not played many games with the same defense because of injuries," Koeman said.

When is the Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 14.

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga match will live stream on the LaLiga Facebook page.