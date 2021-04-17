In the mega encounter, Barcelona will lock horns against Athletic Bilbao in a Copa del Rey Final contest. Barcelona have played dominant football this year and lost just two matches in 2021 as their next target will be to clinch the Copa del Rey trophy on Sunday against Athletic Bilbao. Lionel Messi is all motivated to change the fortunes of the club after a trophyless last season. Ahead of the mega clash, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman talked about the matches with Athletic this season. “We are two teams who suffered a lot to get to this final. Athletic is a very competitive team and it will be the fourth time we face off this year. They beat us in extra time in the Supercup and we won the two league games. We have to be good with and without the ball, and in the last two games, we haven’t been good without the ball. There are no secrets when you face the same opponent three times in a short period of time, we know the players and the systems, they are fighters and strong on set pieces. We have to be better positioned when we lose the ball than we were last week against Madrid,” he said. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live football match online Copa del Rey Final online and on TV. Also Read - Spain vs Greece Live Streaming World Cup Qualifier: When And Where to Watch SPA vs GRE Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

The excitement of football in the Copa del Rey Final continues as Barcelona will lock horns against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

When is the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match will take place on Sunday, April 18.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match being played?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final match will not have a live stream in India

Predicted XI of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Predicted Playing XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Unai López, Dani García, Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer, Iñaki Williams, Raúl García

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Gerard Piqué, Óscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann , Ousmane Dembélé

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey Final Match Prediction

Barcelona will enter the match as favourites and are expected to clinch the trophy with 2-1 scoreline.