Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming La Liga in India

In the mega encounter, Barcelona will lock horns against Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga. Barcelona have an opportunity to move up to the second spot on the points table if they managed to beat Athletic. On the other hand, the Catalan giants will also be looking to take their revenge of the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup to Athletic. After an underwhelming start to the season, Barcelona have picked up good form with their talisman Lionel Messi connecting well with the young midfield comprising of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. Ahead of the crucial contest, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman talked about the strengths of the Atheltic team. “We’ve talked about the game in the final of the Super Cup which they won. We know they are a very physically strong team, are strong at set-pieces, perform well at those types of plays. We need to be focused. We have to play our style, we create chances when we do that,” Koeman said. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live football match online in India. Also Read - BAR vs ATH Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao on February 1, Monday

When is the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match will take place on Monday, February 1. Also Read - Barcelona Want FIFA Action in PSG's 'Disrespectful' Pursuit of Lionel Messi

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - CEV vs EIB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Playing Tips LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Celta Vigo vs Eibar Match at Balaídos, Spain 11 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Where is the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match will be played at the Camp Noy.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga match will live stream on Facebook Live in India.