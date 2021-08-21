Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live Streaming La Liga

In another exciting clash of La Liga, Barcelona will face Athletic Club on Sunday. After the exit of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Barcelona have started their rejuvenation period. The Ronald Koeman side started their campaign with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad and they will look to continue their form against Atheltic who they beat last season in Copa del Rey final. Despite Messi’s departure, Barcelona have a couple of stars including Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and the newly recruited Memphis Depay. Athletic will be looking for their revenge in the thrilling contest. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga live match online and on TV.Also Read - ATH vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona on August 22, Sunday

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday, August 22.

Where will the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match being played?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match will be played at San Mamés Barria.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match will be telecasted on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

What are the probable line-ups for Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga Match?

Athletic Club: Julen Agirrezabala (GK), Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams,

FC Barcelona: Neto (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann.