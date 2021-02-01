Lionel Messi hit a landmark 650th career goal for FC Barcelona in a 2-1 win over Athletic Club in a La Liga encounter Camp Noud on Sunday. Messi converted a free-kick in the first half before an own goal from Jordi Alba allowed the visitors to draw level in the second half. Also Read - Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs Athletic Live Football Match

Antoine Griezmann then found the winner thanks to a cross from Oscar Mingueza in the 72nd minute as Barcelona climbed up the second spot in the La Liga standings. The win may have taken some focus over the publishing of Messi’s jaw-dropping contract details with the Catalan giants. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Barcelona to Take Legal Action Against Spanish Newspaper Over €555 million Contract Leak

The six-time winner of Ballon d’Or has a contract worth £491m ($674m) as part of his deal with Barcelona, details of which were published El Mundo with the Blaugrana reportedly planning to sue them over the article. Also Read - Lionel Messi's LEAKED Barcelona Contract The Biggest in World Sports: Report

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman expressed his disappointment claiming the leakage as “malicious” and done to hurt the club and Messi. “Whoever has leaked Messi’s contract cannot have a future at Barca. What has come out in the press about Messi was done maliciously,” Koeman was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“We have to try to know how this could have come out in the press. We have to concentrate on our season. The team’s been fine lately. We won a lot of games. We don’t have to focus on this issue, but there are people who want to hurt Barca and Leo,” he added.

When asked if Messi may have been motivated by the latest turn of events, the Dutchman responded, “Messi has been demonstrating his quality as a footballer for years, has helped a lot to make this club great and has helped a lot to win titles. I’ve noticed that Messi was very motivated, but not more than for other games. Of course today’s news could have affected him. You have to respect the important players who have done so much for this club. Leo is a winner, he always wants to prove his quality. It’s important to be united.”