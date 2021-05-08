Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

In one of the most-awaited clashes of La Liga – Barcelona will lock horns against old-time rivals and league toppers Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium. It is set to be one of the most crucial games of the season in La Liga and might decide the eventual winner of the coveted trophy. The visitors – Atletico Madrid currently hold the numero uno spot in the La Liga standings and faces intense competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race. Diego Simeone’s charges have consistently punched above their weight this season and could gain a massive advantage over their opponents with a victory this weekend. Also Read - BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain - Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Camp Nou, Barcelona 7:45 PM IST May 8 Saturday

Barcelona, on the other hand, have shown tremendous improvement under Ronald Koeman this season. However, the Catalan giants need to address a few chinks in their armour ahead of this big match against Atletico. They have blown hot and cold in the final third and cannot afford to drop points against a resurgent Atletico Madrid unit. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live football match online in India. Also Read - Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Semifinal in India - When And Where to Watch CHE vs RM UCL Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

When is the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match will take place on Saturday, May 8 in India. Also Read - Manchester City vs PSG Live Streaming Champions League Semifinal in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch City vs PSG Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on La Liga Facebook page.

BAR vs ATL Fantasy Team

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Kieran Trippier, Clement Lenglet, Jose Gimenez, Gerard Pique; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Frenkie de Jong, Marcos Llorente; Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez (VC).

BAR vs ATL Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona (BAR): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo; Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi.

Atletico Madrid (ATL): Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez.