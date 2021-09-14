Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UEFA Champions League match in India

The Champions League is set to witness another rendition of a historically eventful tie this week as Barcelona take on Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. Bayern Munich have tormented Barcelona in the past and will be intent on replicating their legendary successes against the Catalan giants.Also Read - ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal Ropes in Former Slovenian International Amir Dervisevic

Barcelona are not the team they were two years ago and have improved as a unit in recent months. The Blaugrana have made progress with their transition but will need to address several issues to stand a chance against Nagelsmann’s side this week. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been impressive over the past year and can be ruthlessly efficient on their day. The reigning German champions will want to reclaim their European crown this season and need to be at their best on Tuesday. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 AS IT HAPPENED: Prachi, Pramod Give Reason to Smile on Another Medal-Less Day

When is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 15 in India. Also Read - Barcelona Give No 10 Jersey to Ansu Fati After Lionel Messi Exit From Club

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match being played?

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Which TV channel will broadcast Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Network.

Where can you live stream Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.