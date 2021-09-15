Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Match Highlights and Updates:

Barcelona: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live UEFA Champions League match score and updates from the Camp Nou. The Champions League is set to witness another rendition of a historically eventful tie this week as Barcelona take on Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. Bayern Munich have tormented Barcelona in the past and will be intent on replicating their legendary successes against the Catalan giants. Barcelona are not the team they were two years ago and have improved as a unit in recent months. The Blaugrana have made progress with their transition but will need to address several issues to stand a chance against Nagelsmann’s side this week. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been impressive over the past year and can be ruthlessly efficient on their day. The reigning German champions will want to reclaim their European crown this season and need to be at their best on Tuesday.Also Read - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UEFA Champions League : When and Where to Watch, BAR vs BAY, Live Football Match Stream, TV Telecast in India

Live Updates

  • 2:35 AM IST

    That’s all we have for today ! Thanks for joining us ! We’ll see you next time, till then goodbye and take care !

  • 2:34 AM IST

    Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Updates: That’s it ! Full Time here ! Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich ! Bayern were dominant from start to finish and the result is very obvious. Robert Lewandowski once again proved why he is the best striker in the world and he has now 75 goals in just 97 appearances in the UCL ! As for Barcelona they are not the side they were before and tons of work needs to be done for improvement. FT: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

  • 2:19 AM IST

  • 2:13 AM IST

    Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Updates: Lewandowski with a brace !! 3-0 to the Germans ! Bayern Munich march on ! BAR 0-3 BAY|84th Minute

  • 2:09 AM IST

    Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Updates: Barcelona’s Gavi booked for a clumsy challenge. BAR 0-2 BAY|81st Minute

  • 2:05 AM IST

  • 2:03 AM IST
    Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Updates: Barça’s final change sees Alejandro Balde replace Jordi Alba. BAR 0-2 BAY|71st Minute
  • 1:58 AM IST

    Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Updates: Coutinho wastes no time in getting involved as he tries his trademark shot from outside the box on the left side but misses the target. BAR 0-2 BAY|67th minute

  • 1:48 AM IST

  • 1:46 AM IST