Lionel Messi will face-off against Robert Lewandowski when Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League clash on Friday night for a place in the semis. When the two footballing clubs meet, the Polish striker will have a chance to edge past Messi's UCL goal tally of 14 goals he registered in 2011-12 season. And if Bayern beat Barca, Lewandowski could also challenge Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 17 goals he scored in 2013-14 season for Real Madrid.

In-form Lewandowski could do it as he has been in great goal-scoring form. This season, he has netted the ball on 53 occasions – 34 in Bundesliga, six in DFB Pokal, and 13 already in the ongoing Champions League.

Meanwhile, former Brazilian World Cup-winning skipper Rivaldo reckons if Bayern Munich manages to knockout Barcelona, the Lewandowski could win the player of the year award – an honour the Argentine still holds.

“Lewandowski is in such extraordinary form, and is well placed to be the best world player in 2020, but he still has to beat the current best player. It will be fascinating to see how the two players perform on Friday. As we know, Messi tends to show up on the big stages, raising his game when needed. Lewandowski has scored more than 50 goals this season and will be desperate to reach the semi-finals. Whoever goes through the next round out of these two stars can call himself the best in the world in 2020,” Rivaldo wrote in his column for Betfair.

Probable Starting XI

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araújo, Sergio Busquets, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, Ricard Puig

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic