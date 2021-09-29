Barcelona vs Benfica Live Streaming Champions League in India

New Delhi: In another exciting clash of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona will face Benfica on Thursday (IST). Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in European football but after the departure of Lionel Messi, things didn’t go smoothly for them. Messi was forced to leave Barcelona ahead of this season after the club failed to give him a new contract due to a financial crisis. Antoine Griezmann also left the club on loan and now all the responsibilities are on newly recruited Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati who recently made a comeback after recovering from injury. In their opening match of the Champions League, Barcelona suffered a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich. Ronald Koeman’s men failed to register a shot on target in the match and lost it by 0-3. In the quest to get their European campaign back on track, Barcelona will clash against Benfica. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.Also Read - Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe's Shirtless Locker-Room Picture After PSG Beat Man City 2-0 Goes Viral | SEE PIC

What are the timings of the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match?

The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 30. Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After PSG Beat Man City 2-0 in UEFA Champions league Clash, Calls it 'A Perfect Night'

Where will the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Estiado da Luz Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal in PSG Shirt in 2-0 Win Over Man City, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Which TV channel will broadcast the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match?

The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match?

The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.