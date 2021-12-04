Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

Camp Nou: Matchday 16 of the 2021/22 La Liga kicks off this week, and Barcelona will be in action on Saturday as they play hosts to Real Betis, hoping to reduce the gap to the top four. Barcelona are currently on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions. With back-to-back wins over Espanyol and Villarreal in La Liga under new manager Xavi Hernandez, the Catalans have managed to move up to the seventh spot in the table. However, they are still five points behind Sevilla in fourth and 13 shy of league leaders Real Madrid. Real Betis, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run in all competitions, most recently beating Alicante 4-0 in the Copa del Rey. As for their latest league fixture, Los Verdiblancos defeated Levante 3-1, which took them to fifth place in the standings, a point below Sevilla. Manager Manuel Pellegrini will be aiming to carry the momentum and pick up another victory this weekend. A win for Barcelona would see them move to within one point of their weekend opponents, while Betis could move into second place, at least temporarily, if they bag all three points at Camp Nou and Sevilla lose to Villarreal. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Betis live football match online and on TV in India.Also Read - IND vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test Today, Day 1 Cricket Updates: Mayank Agarwal's Hundred Propels India to 221/4 vs New Zealand at STUMPS; Ajaz Patel Scalps Four-For

When is the Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match will take place on Saturday, December 4 in India. Also Read - India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2nd Test in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match will start at 8:45 PM IST. Also Read - Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch MUN vs ARS Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted live on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.