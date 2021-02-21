Barcelona vs Cadiz Live Streaming La Liga in India

In the mega encounter, Barcelona will lock horns against Cadiz in La Liga. Barcelona, who started the season on a low note have bounced back in the league with some strong performances. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are in phenomenal form as Barcelona are back in the league as title contenders. The Catalan giants are currently third on the points table with 14 wins in 22 matches. Meanwhile, Cadiz have been underwhelming this season as they are at the 15th spot on the table. They have won just six out of their 23 games. They have also lost their last four games. Ahead of the crucial contest Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman talked about the opposition. “After a defeat, it is always good to have a match afterward to show that we can be better and get a better result. We have a good track record in La Liga and we have to continue. We have a lot of ambition and we have to react.” Koeman said. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Cadiz live La Liga match. Also Read - Lionel Messi Set to Break Record For Most LaLiga Appearances For Barcelona in Game Against Cadiz

Live Streaming La Liga in India Barcelona vs Cadiz

When is the Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 21. Also Read - Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs ALA Live Football Match

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match will start at 06:30 PM IST. Also Read - Barcelona vs Granada Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs GRA Live Football Match

Where is the Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match will live stream on the LaLiga Facebook page.