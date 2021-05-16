Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming LaLiga in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live football match online in India.

When is the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match will take place on Saturday, May 16 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Madrid LaLiga Santander match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on La Liga Facebook page.

BAR vs CEV Fantasy Team

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Kieran Trippier, Clement Lenglet, Jose Gimenez, Gerard Pique; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Frenkie de Jong, Marcos Llorente; Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez (VC).

BAR vs CEV Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Ilaix Moriba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Celta Vigo Predicted XI: Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas