Barcelona vs Chelsea Rakuten Cup: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch on TV

It is the big one where Barcelona will take on Chelsea as part of their Rakuten Cup pre-season match on Tuesday.

This will be Barcelona’s first match of the season with new signings like Antoine Griezmann and Frankie De Jong will be looking for their first run-out in Barcelona colours. Frank Lampard’s side so far has won one and lost one in their two pre-season matches.

New signing Christian Pulisic played his first match in Chelsea blue during the club’s previous match.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Chelsea Rakuten Cup match:

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Chelsea match being played?

The Barcelona vs Chelsea match will be played on July 23, 2019, at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama, Japan.

What time does the Barcelona vs Chelsea match begin?

The Barcelona vs Chelsea match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea live match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Barcelona vs Chelsea match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Chelsea live streaming?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Chelsea match will be available only on Chelsea TV and Barça TV in India.

Predicted XI:

Barcelona: Neto; Semedo, Todibo, Umtiti, Alba; Monchu, Busquets, De Jong; Malcom, Abe, Griezmann.

Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso; Barkley, Mount, Bakayoko; Pedro, Kenedy, Giroud.