Barcelona vs Cornella Live Streaming Copa del Rey in India

In the round of 32 encounters in Copa del Rey, Cornella will host giants Barcelona on Friday. Barcelona will miss the services of their talisman, Lionel Messi, in the crucial game as the Argentine has been suspended for two games after receiving a red card in the final of Spanish Super Cup. The defeat against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final might still be haunting the Catalan giants and with Messi being unavailable, Barcelona will be under pressure to win the match. This season’s Copa del Rey hasn’t been a lively affair for the big clubs like Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are already been knocked out from the tournament. Ahead of the crucial contest, Koeman raised questions on the quality of the pitch at Cornella. “It’s great when a team from the third division plays a game like this at their stadium, I have no problem with that, but I do have a problem if it’s a type of pitch we don’t usually play on,” Koeman told a news conference on Wednesday. “For me, playing on an artificial pitch is not football. I understand that when these sides play a big team they have the advantage of playing at home, but it should also depend on the state of the pitch, the floodlights, etcetera.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Cornella live football match online in India. Also Read - Alcoyano vs Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's Men Exit Copa del Rey After Shock 2-1 Defeat to Third-Tier Club

When is the Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match will take place on Friday, January 22. Also Read - YEC vs VAL Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Copa del Rey: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Yeclano Deportivo vs Valencia on January 7, Thursday

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match will start at 01.30 AM IST. Also Read - Real Madrid, Barcelona Bounce Out of Copa del Rey

Where is the Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match being played?

The Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match will be played at the Camp Municipal de Cornella.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Cornella Copa del Rey match will not have a live stream in India.