Barcelona have moved a step closer to securing a Champions League last-16 spot after a hard-fought 2-1 win over a depleted Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday night. Lionel Messi marked his 150th European appearance for Barca with a goal while Gerard Pique scored the second for the Spanish giants.

Messi was brought down early after the kick-off at Camp Nou with Messi converting the resulting spot-kick for the third time in the ongoing season. However, Dynamo tested Barcelona throughout the contest despite not being able to field first-choice players due to a coronavirus outbreak in their camp.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the real star of their show as he produced several excellent saves. His counterpart Ruslan Neshcheret, on Champions League debut, was also the reason why the hosts only managed to score twice as he made as many as 11 saves.

Barcelona doubled their narrow 1-0 lead in he second half thanks to Gerard Pique who scored in the 65th minute before Viktor Tsygankov pulled one back for Dynamo.

Barcelona held onto their one-goal lead and thus completed a third straight Group G win. They currently are sitting on top of their group with nine points.

Pique admitted Barcelona lost control of the match after the first half, leaving them quite nervous.

“It went well in the first-half. Then the game went away from us, we lost control and we were nervous. They made things difficult for us. The best thing was the three points,” Pique was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“The club is in a process of many changes. I think it was necessary because our form was struggling. Every year we were a little worse. We know it’s not an easy year but we’ll try to compete every game. It is normal that we are not favourites in the Champions League after the last few years. All we can do is work. We have young players. The results will end up coming,” he added.