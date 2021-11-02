Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Streaming Champions League in India

New Delhi: The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Barcelona lock horns with Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday (IST). Barcelona have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Dynamo Kyiv are rooted to the bottom of Group E at the moment and cannot afford to lose another game. The Ukrainian side has been impressive on the domestic front but will need to take it up a notch in the Champions League. Barcelona have also endured a miserable European campaign so far and are fighting for their lives in the competition. The Catalans picked up their first victory of the season in the reverse fixture and will need to step up in this match.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on November 3.

Where will the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Olimpiysky National Sports Complex.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.