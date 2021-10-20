Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Streaming Champions League in India

In another exciting clash of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona will face Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday (IST). Dynamo Kyiv are in third place in Group E at the moment and have managed only one point from their two points so far. The Ukrainian outfit suffered a 5-0 defeat against Bayern Munich last month and will need to bounce back this week. Barcelona, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of their group and have endured a dismal Champions League campaign this year. The Catalan giants have suffered consecutive 3-0 defeats in the competition and will have to be wary of another debacle on Wednesday. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will start at 10:15 PM IST on October 20.

Where will the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match?

The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.