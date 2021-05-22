Barcelona vs Eibar Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

In an exciting La Liga encounter on super Saturday, Eibar will lock horns against Barcelona in a mouth-watering clash of LaLiga at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium. On the final matchday of the 2020-21 season, Lionel Messi-less Barcelona will be looking to finish their La Liga campaign on a high note. La Liga title fight is now between the two Madrid giants – Atletico and Real. Ronald Koeman's side have gone from title contenders to battling for third in a short time but will fancy their chances against their relegated opponents. Last weekend, despite taking the lead through Messi, Barça were beaten 1-2 by Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou with Clément Lenglet sent off. This means that the Catalan giants have only won one of their last five, losing to Granada and drawing with Atletico Madrid and Levante. On ther other hand, Eibar are currently three points behind both Huesca and Elche but, even if they finished level on points with both, they'd be relegated via a head-to-head min-league. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Eibar live football match online in India.

When is the Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match will take place on Saturday, May 22 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match will be played at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Eibar LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on La Liga Facebook page.

BAR vs EIB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Neto

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Roberto Correa, Paulo Oliveira

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Miguel Angel Atienza

Strikers: Martin Braithwaite, Kike Garcia (C), Antoine Griezmann (VC)

BAR vs EIB Predicted Playing 11s

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Roberto Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito; Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia.

Barcelona: Neto; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite.