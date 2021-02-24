Barcelona vs Elche Live Streaming La Liga in India

In another mouth-watering La Liga encounter, Elche will lock horns against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Barcelona have been inconsistent so far in recent weeks and they can afford any more slip ups going further. Their run in La Liga was halted by Cadiz over the weekend and after this match, the Catalans are now eight points behind Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race. On the other hand, Elche, are currently at the 18th position in the La Liga standings and they are locked in an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Elche live football match online in India.

When is the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will take place on Wednesday, February 24 in India. Also Read - Lionel Messi Doesn’t go Down Looking For Fouls: Filipe Luis on Barcelona Captain's Playing Style

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will start at 11:30 PM IST. Also Read - Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: Where to Watch ARS vs Man City Live Football Match, Preview, Predictions, Squads, Time in IST

Where is the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will live streaming will be available on La Liga Facebook pages in India.

BAR vs ELC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Dani Calvo, Antonio Barragan

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Omenuke Mfulu, Raul Guti

Strikers: Lionel Messi (C), Lucas Boye (VC)

BAR vs ELC Predicted XI

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Óscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba , Júnior Firpo, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé.

Elche: Edgar Badía, Josema, Diego González, Johan Mojica, Cifuentes, Iván Marcone, José Raúl Gutiérrez, Emiliano Rigoni, Josan, Lucas Boyé , Guido Carrillo.

BAR vs ELC SQUADS

Elche (ELC): Diego Rodríguez, Edgar Badía, Lluis Andreu, Diego González, Gonzalo Verdú, Luismi, Youssouf Koné, Antonio Barragán, Josema, Juan Sánchez Miño, Iván Marcone, Omenuke Mfulu, Daniel Calvo, Raúl Guti, Fidel Torre, Josan, Jeison Lucumi, Emiliano Rigoni, Miguel Ángel, Cesar Moreno, Gerard Barri, José Otoniel Salinas, Nino, Víctor Rodríguez, Lucas Boyé, Pere Milla, José Morente, Guido Carrillo, Mourad El Ghezouani, Luis Castillo, Ignacio Ramon, Jonatan Carmona Álamo, Diego Bri, Tete Morente.

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto.