Luis Suarez has become the third highest goalscorer in FC Barcelona's history after his strike against Espanyol delivered a 1-0 win for the defending La Liga champions on Wednesday. Suarez moved past Ladislau Kubala and has now 195 goals across all competitions for the Spanish giants.

The Uruguayan took 278 matches spread across six seasons to achieve the feat while Kubala did the same in 256 appearances in 12 seasons.

The No.9 had earlier overtake Josep Samitier's record of 184 goals in October last year.

Suarez arrived at Camp Nou from Premier League giants Liverpool FC in the summer of 2014. He has since scored 146 goals in La Liga, 23 in Champions League, 19 in Copa del Rey, five in the Club World Cup and one each in the Spanish Super Cup and, European Super Cup.

Apart from that, he has also 97 assists to his name as well.

He has won 13 titles with Barcelona so far that include four leagues, four cups, a Champions League, two Spanish Super Cups, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

Barcelona’s Argentine talisman and one of the all-time greats Lionel Messi leads the tally with 630 goals across all competitions for the club followed by Cesar at the second spot who has 232 goals.

Meanwhile, Suarez has said Barcelona need to win all games and keep a track on Real Madrid who currently are leading the title race.

“What we have to do is win our next three games,” Suarez was quoted as saying by goal.com. “Whatever Madrid do is up to them. If the rival (Real Madrid) drops points then fantastic, we have to think about being there if they do.”