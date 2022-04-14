Barcelona are set to host Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash, on Thursday. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt match on online and on TV.

When is the Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match ?

The Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match will take place on Friday, April 15 Saudi Arabia.

What is the timing of the Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match ?

The Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match ?

The Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match will be played at Camp Nou Spain.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match ?

The Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League match ?

The Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League live streaming will be available on the Jio TV.