Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming La Liga

In another exciting clash of La Liga, Barcelona will face Getafe on Sunday. Barcelona have now started their rejuvenation period post-Lionel Messi era. The Catalan giants have won their first game of the season in a comfortable fashion but they settled for a draw against Athletic Club. Barcelona need to convert chances upfront in the absence of Messi. French superstar Antoine Griezmann has to play a big role for Barcelona this season alongside the new recruit Memphis Depay. While the defence remained an area of concern for Barcelona as they failed to recruit many players in that department after a dismal show last season. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga live match online and on TV.

La Liga Live Streaming in India

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match will start at 08:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 29.

Where will the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match being played?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match will be played at Nou Camp.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match will be telecasted on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

What are the probable line-ups for the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga Match?

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Neto (GK); Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

Getafe possible starting line-up: David Soria (GK); Mathias Olivera, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Carles Alena, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Vitolo; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal