Barcelona vs Granada Live Streaming La Liga in India

In the mega encounter, Granda will host Barcelona in La Liga contest. Barcelona started the tournament on a rough note but have picked up form in the last few games. With back to back wins, Barcelona will enter the game as favourites. In their last match against Athletic Bilbao, Lionel Messi netted two goals to power Barcelona to 3-2 win. Messi has been the top-scorer for Barcelona this season with 9 goals. While Antoine Griezmann is still struggling in the Barcelona colours and failed to score goals on a consistent level. However, he assisted one of Messi’s goal against Atheltic. While Granada have won three out of their five matches. They are currently 7th on the points table. Ahead of the mega clash, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman talked about Griezmann’s dry run in front of goals. “Any player needs confidence in himself, his team-mates and the place where he plays. This starts with the player,” he told a news conference. “As a coach, I can communicate with [Griezmann], show him things and footage of potential things to improve, but at the end, it’s the player who has to show his quality and give effectivity to the team. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Granada live football match online in India. Also Read - Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming FA Cup in India: When And Where to Watch Villa vs Liverpool Live Football FA Cup Match on Sony Ten

Live Streaming La Liga in India

When is the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match will take place on Saturday, January 9. Also Read - AC Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch Milan vs JUVE Live Football Match

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match will start at 11.00 PM IST. Also Read - Barcelona vs Huesca Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs HUE Live Football Match

Where is the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match will be played at the Los Cármenes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match will not telecast TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Granada match?

The Barcelona vs Granada La Liga match will live stream on La Liga’s Facebook Page.