Barcelona vs Huesca Live Streaming La Liga in India

In the La Liga clash, Huesca will host underfire Barcelona on Monday (IST). Barcelona are going through a very tough time in the league and are struggling to score goals whenever their talisman Lionel Messi is not in the line-up. On the other hand, Huesca have been extremely poor this season and are at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win. Barcelona are currently 6th on the table and managed to won only seven games out of their 14. “We know every single game is tough. The league is really equal but there are some teams that are suffering, like Huesca. They have not let in many goals at home and I think we have to be prepared for a tough game. We have to improve in many aspects of the game, ” Ronald Koeman said ahead of the Monday clash. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Huesca live football match online in India. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch RMA vs ATM Live Football Match

Live Streaming La Liga Barcelona vs Huesca

When is the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will take place on Monday, January 4. Also Read - La Liga 2018-19 Eibar vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Online in India Free Timing IST, Team News, Dream11, Starting11, When, Where to Watch

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will be played at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.